Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.90 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLUG. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 192,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,993,336. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

