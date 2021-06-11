FujiCoin (FJC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $10.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FujiCoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,280.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.71 or 0.06592420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00454711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $602.40 or 0.01615842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00157774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.77 or 0.00683386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00452322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006452 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040346 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,506,362,483 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

