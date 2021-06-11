Coann Capital LLC Buys New Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Coann Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 187,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. South Jersey Industries accounts for about 3.6% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coann Capital LLC owned approximately 0.17% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,745,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SJI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.48. 1,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.