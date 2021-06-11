CORDA Investment Management LLC. Reduces Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lowered its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,157 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 45,991 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $18,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $97,226,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $48,343,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 453,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,674 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after acquiring an additional 473,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 96,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $2,456,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,103,524.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,299,985 shares of company stock worth $34,703,390 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,743. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.72.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

