Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $45.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,265 shares of company stock valued at $24,994,325 in the last quarter. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

MC stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.40. 646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,625. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.23. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.