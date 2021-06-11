iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.18

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

MCHI traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $81.39. The company had a trading volume of 72,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,667. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $18,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

