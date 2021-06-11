Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $89.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

AWI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.94. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,969. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $109.97.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

