Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

