Standard Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 870.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $134.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

