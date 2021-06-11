Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $63,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL opened at $298.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.54, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $8,171,827.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.