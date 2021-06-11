Linscomb & Williams Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target by 2,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.06.

In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $231.66 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

