Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $14.82 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 524.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA JHMI opened at $51.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.60. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $53.82.

