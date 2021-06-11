Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $3,260,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

