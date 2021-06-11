Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 7,765 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 27,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.31. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $31.61.

