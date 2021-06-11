Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 13th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 892,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after purchasing an additional 299,793 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Global X E-commerce ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EBIZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,744. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99. Global X E-commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $37.98.

