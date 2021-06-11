Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Down to $35.26

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.26, but opened at $33.90. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 32,249 shares traded.
ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77.
In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.
Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)
Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.
See Also: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.