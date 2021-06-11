Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Gap Down to $35.26

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.26, but opened at $33.90. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 32,249 shares traded.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

