$1.12 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.05. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $1,908,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $519,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Independent Bank by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 452,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.87. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

