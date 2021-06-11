Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, an increase of 626.5% from the May 13th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BWAC remained flat at $$10.04 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,937. Better World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 18.3% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 462,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,120,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Better World Acquisition by 5,690.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares during the last quarter.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

