Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 197,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,094,561 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $18.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

