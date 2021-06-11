AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 3.9% Higher

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) traded up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.80. 6,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,094,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 58.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Booth sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,798,420 shares of company stock worth $335,410,033 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $903,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 69,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

