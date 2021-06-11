TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.36. Approximately 816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,182,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

TSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

In other news, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

