Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Releases Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.42. 86,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,482,052. Chewy has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -345.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.96.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

