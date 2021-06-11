Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading 4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price was up 4% during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Global Ship Lease traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 2,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 503,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 984,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 53.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after buying an additional 285,600 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $11,280,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $725.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.18.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

