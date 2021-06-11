MotaCoin Price Up 136.7% Over Last Week (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 70.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One MotaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded up 136.7% against the US dollar. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $8,956.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin (MOTA) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 68,089,964 coins and its circulating supply is 47,555,044 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

