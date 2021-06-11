Elysian Reaches Market Cap of $223,999.46 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Elysian has a market capitalization of $223,999.46 and approximately $988,699.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elysian has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00061412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00022492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.07 or 0.00834563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00087467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.