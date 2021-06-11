Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $522,024.03 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $522,024.03 and $26,418.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.66 or 0.06596308 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.99 or 0.00158258 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 224,965,734 coins and its circulating supply is 182,936,321 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

