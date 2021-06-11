iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.693 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

