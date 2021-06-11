iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.693 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:TUR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $30.09.
About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
See Also: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.