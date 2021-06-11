Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,311 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $191.93 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $197.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

