Blue Edge Capital LLC Purchases 3,322 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter.

IPAC traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $67.72. 24,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.