Blue Edge Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,030,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $56.49 and a 1-year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

