Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Lifted by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,864,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $259.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

