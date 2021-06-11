4,135 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 126,029 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

