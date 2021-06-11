Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) is Blue Edge Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. 24,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,244. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.07.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

