Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,893 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

