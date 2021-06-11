Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to Positive by Susquehanna

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of APD opened at $298.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 191.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 35,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

