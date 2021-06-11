Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.98

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 18030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.