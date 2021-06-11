Enlightenment Research LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $859.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $827.19. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $543.03 and a fifty-two week high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $807.21.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

