Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $124 million-142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.32 million.

Schrödinger stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,498. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34. Schrödinger has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $445,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 13,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,064,541.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 986,831 shares of company stock valued at $73,143,546 in the last ninety days.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

