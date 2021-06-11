MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $36.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.23.
Several analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,576. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 87.61%.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.