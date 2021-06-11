MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Receives $36.23 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,576. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 87.61%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

