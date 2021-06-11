Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) versus Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Head to Head Analysis

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) and Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Bonanza Creek Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Oilfield Tech $2.20 million 12.73 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Bonanza Creek Energy $218.09 million 4.67 $103.53 million $4.95 9.87

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Victory Oilfield Tech and Bonanza Creek Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Oilfield Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Bonanza Creek Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.05%. Given Bonanza Creek Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bonanza Creek Energy is more favorable than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Volatility & Risk

Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Oilfield Tech and Bonanza Creek Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A Bonanza Creek Energy 10.72% 2.45% 2.10%

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products designed for enhancing well performance and extend the lifespan of the equipment. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, drill collars, and grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Armacor Victory Ventures, LLC.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

