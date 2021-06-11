boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives GBX 411.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 411.50 ($5.38).

BOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.92) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BOO traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 327.30 ($4.28). 1,356,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,984,536. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 331.36.

In other boohoo group news, insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.