Short Interest in Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Decreases By 95.7%

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATTBF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Abattis Bioceuticals

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in Canada. The company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. It also provides Comfort, a cannabinoid enhanced nutraceutical for pain and inflammation; and Health-Canada licensed services for the cannabis industry.

