Short Interest in Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Decreases By 95.7%

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATTBF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,545. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Abattis Bioceuticals
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Abattis Bioceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abattis Bioceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.