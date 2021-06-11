Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Drops By 95.3%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the May 13th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. 1,465,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.1488 per share. This represents a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.