Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Drops By 85.8%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 85.8% from the May 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ACSAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 121,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.02.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de ConstrucciÃ³n y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, Rest of Europe, North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, and airport works; residential, and social infrastructure and facilities; and contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities.

