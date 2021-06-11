iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.422 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.93. 567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,557. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41.

