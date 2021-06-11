Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 247 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $257.32 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of -584.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

