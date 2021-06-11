iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.207 per share on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

SUSL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.00. 22,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,303. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.62. iShares Trust – iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $74.09.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Trust - iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.