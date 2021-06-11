MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,537 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $633,046,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $213.93. 4,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

