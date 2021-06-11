Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.87

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$48.87 and last traded at C$49.90, with a volume of 76516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.84.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENGH. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 27.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.87%.

In related news, Director Pierre Lassonde bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$344,500.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

