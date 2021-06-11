PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $56.11

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.11, but opened at $59.92. PureTech Health shares last traded at $57.76, with a volume of 221 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,888.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of PureTech Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.